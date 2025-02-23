Imphal, Feb 23 (PTI) Manipur Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh on Sunday assured that internally displaced people in the violence-hit state would get funds and assistance in time.

He also said all-out support from the administration would be provided to them.

Also Read | 'Those With Slave Mentality Mock India's Religious Beliefs With Foreign Backing': PM Narendra Modi Slams Section of Leaders Over Their Critical Remarks on Maha Kumbh Mela.

Speaking at an event held in Imphal East district, Singh acknowledged "the hardship faced by the displaced people, who have endured the ongoing conflict for nearly two years, with lack of basic amenities".

The chief secretary asserted that ongoing initiatives would be made more efficient and transparent to provide better support for the displaced people.

Also Read | ‘Torso Crushed, Legs Dangling’: 6-Year-Old Trapped in Hyderabad Lift Dies Due to Organ Failure.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The chief secretary expressed admiration for the courage and resilience of those displaced from their homes in enduring the situation.

Noting that there was a delay in providing funds and assistance in the past, Singh assured "timely delivery henceforth and all-out support from the administration" and wished "a safer, free from fear and self-reliant future for the displaced people".

Imphal East Deputy Commissioner Khumanthem Diana Devi also stated that the district currently hosts 3,500 displaced people across 17 relief camps and 400 units of pre-fabricated houses accommodating 1,394 from 359 families.

She mentioned that over 293 families have returned to their villages with the improvement of law and order situation.

During the event, a total of 146 looms with accessories, provided by the Weavers Service Centre under the National Handloom Development Programme, were distributed to internally displaced women weavers.

Powergrid Corporation of India Ltd also provided 300 bicycles for displaced students and 150 looms with accessories for such women weavers of the district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)