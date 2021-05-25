Amaravati, May 25 (PTI): Andhra Pradeshs cumulative COVID-19 cases crossed 16 lakh and recoveries 14 lakh on Tuesday while the active caseload dropped below the two-lakh mark.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday, the state reported 15,284 fresh cases of coronavirus, 20,917 recoveries and 106 deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The gross COVID-19 cases rose to 16,09,105, recoveries to 14,00754 and toll to 10,328, it said.

The active caseload is now 1,98,023.

East Godavari district continued to report the highest number of new cases in the state, logging 2,663 in 24 hours.

Chittoor added 1,970, Visakhapatnam 1,840, West Godavari 1,412, Kurnool 1,387 and Anantapuramu 1,034 new cases in a day.

Seven districts reported less than 1,000 cases each, with Kadapa logging the lowest 436.

Chittoor district reported 15 fresh fatalities, Prakasam 11, West Godavari 10, Anantapuramu, East Godavari, SPS Nellore and Visakhapatnam nine each, Kurnool and Vizianagaram eight each, Srikakulam seven, Guntur and Krishna five each.

Kadapa had just one COVID-19 death in 24 hours. PTI

