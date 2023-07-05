New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) A man from Sierra Leone has been arrested at the international airport here for smuggling cocaine worth about Rs 14 crore into the country, a senior customs official said on Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted after her arrival from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on June 25.

"The said passenger was diverted at the green channel for an X-ray of his baggage by the customs officers on duty," a statement issued by the customs department said.

Subsequently, on medical examination of the passenger, certain material was found concealed inside the body of the passenger, it said.

A medical procedure yielded in the recovery of a total of 50 oval-shaped capsules containing a total of 930 grams of cocaine, it said.

The cocaine, valued at Rs 13.95 crore, was seized and the passenger was arrested.

