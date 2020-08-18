New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The CBI has arrested an appraiser of Customs Department and three others in a case of alleged bribery of Rs 7 lakh which led to recovery of a total of Rs 1 crore in cash during searches at multiple locations in Chennai and Delhi, officials said.

The agency has also arrested a customs house agent, middleman and a private person in connection with the bribery case, they said.

Followed by arrest, the CBI conducted searches in Delhi and Chennai, during which a total of Rs 1 crore was seized, they said.

