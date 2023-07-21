New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Customs officials on Friday made a "biggest ever" seizure of foreign currency, worth over Rs 10 crore, from three Tajikistan nationals at the international airport here, according to an official statement.

The accused were intercepted by the officials when they were proceeding to board a flight to Istanbul.

Also Read | Dengue and Chikungunya Cases in Delhi: AAP Government Asks Chemists Not To Sell Painkillers Amid Rise in Cases.

The detailed examination of their baggage and personal search of the passengers resulted in the recovery of foreign currency (USD 7,20,000 and Euro 4,66,200), equivalent to Rs 10,06,78,410, from them, said the statement issued by the customs department.

The foreign currency was seized and further investigation was under progress, it added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Sexually Harassed at LNJP Hospital.

The officers of airport customs, Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport, terminal-3, New Delhi have booked the biggest ever case of smuggling of foreign currency through any airport in India on July 21, 2023, against three Tajikistan national passengers, the statement said.

A senior customs official told PTI that the trio included a juvenile.

The foreign currency was found concealed inside shoes kept in the luggage, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)