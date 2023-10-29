Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 29 (ANI): Customs officers of the Cochin International Airport arrested a person and seized foreign origin 24-carat gold rings weighing 488.50 gms and gold jewellery weighing 130.80 grams on Sunday.

The recovered gold weighing 619.30 gms is estimated to be 33.35 lakhs.

The person arrested has been identified as Sadiq Muhammad from Kozhikode.

"On the basis of profiling done by the officers of AIU Batch, a family of 5 members who had arrived from Dubai at Cochin International Airport by flight IX436 was intercepted at the green channel. Suspicious images were noticed in the checked-in baggage and the same were opened and checked," said a statement issued by Customs Cochin.

"27 gold rings attached to keychains were found concealed in three of the checked-in baggage. Also, 4 gold chains total weighing 130.80 gms were recovered from the lady passenger," it added.

Further investigations into the matter are underway. (ANI)

