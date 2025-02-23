New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) Private equity firm CVC on Sunday said it had inked a pact to sell 54 per cent stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises to KKR for up to USD 400 million.

The company has inked definitive agreements for the sale of CVC Asia V's majority stake in Bengaluru-based Healthcare Global Enterprises (HCG) to KKR.

CVC Asia V will sell up to a 54 per cent stake in HCG to funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm, at a purchase price of Rs 445 per share, it said in a statement.

Once the transaction is completed, HCG founder BS Ajai Kumar will take on the role of non-executive chairman and focus on driving clinical, academic and research and development excellence, it added.

