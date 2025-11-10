Police team with one of the accused (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): In a major breakthrough, the cyber cell of the Crime Branch has conducted multi-state raids in Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Punjab and cracked down on several cyber fraud syndicates.

Several key masterminds of Digital Arrest and Investment Fraud rackets have been arrested, and at least Rs. 5 crore of cryptocurrency trail linked to Dubai-handlers was recovered.

Along with this, fake firms, mule accounts, and e-commerce front operations were also uncovered during the operation.

Among the arrested individuals are, Sumit Kumar, Atul Sharma of Kurukshetra, Rahul Manda of Hisar, Varun Anchal alias Lucky of Jalandhar, and Amit Kumar Singh alias Kartik of Saran have been have been arrested in different cases.

Key syndicate operator working under the Dubai-based handler Sumit Garg was arrested in the Investment Scam.

Rahul Manda was arrested in a Digital Arrest fraud case, where a victim lost Rs. 30 lakh after falling prey to his scam.

Varun Anchal was apprehended for managing several mule accounts and fund transfers, while Amit Kumar Singh, who is an ex-bank employee, helped facilitate the transactions.

The Supreme Court has also cancelled the bail of another accused, Lakshay Nanda of Ludhiana, involved in a Rs. 48.35 lakh investment fraud case.

The Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch recovered mobile phones, SIM cards, laptops, cheque books, and three cryptocurrency wallets holding approximately 552,944 USDT (approx Rs. 5 crore) in a raid in Gurugram.

The scammers used fake police and agency identities to intimidate victims into surrendering to a Digital Arrest. They also created fake investment platforms promising high returns to fish victims for investment fraud.

They recruited financially weaker students, PG residents, and unemployed youngsters to open mule current accounts. They used fake e-commerce companies to mask transactions and cash flow. (ANI)

