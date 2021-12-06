Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Cyclonic storm Jawad weakened into a depression over the northwest Bay of Bengal near the Odisha coast on Sunday.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Amaravati, the cyclonic storm over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 18 kmph during past few hours. It weakened into a depression and lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal close to Odisha coast about 50 km southeast of Puri (Odisha), 100 km south-southwest of Paradip (Odisha), 130 km east-northeast of Gopalpur (Odisha) and 370 km north-northeast of Vishakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Also Read | Rave Party Busted at Resort Near Thiruvananthapuram, Around 65 People Held With Hashish Oils, MDMA, Prescription Tablets.

IMD said the cyclonic storm is likely to continue to move north-northeastwards, along Odisha coast towards West Bengal coast and weaken into a well marked low-pressure area during the next few hours. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)