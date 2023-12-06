Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI): Half-yearly exams for school students have been postponed in severally affected districts of Tamil Nadu due to Cyclone Michaung, said the Tamil Nadu School Education Department on Wednesday.

Districts where exams were postponed include Chennai, Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur and Kanchipuram. However, in the rest of the districts, half-yearly exams would begin on Thursday as per the schedule, according to the statement.

Also Read | Nitin Gadkari Addresses Rajya Sabha on Pervasive Vehicle Pollution in India, Unveils Strategic Roadmap Towards Green Mobility.

In those four districts, authority is being given to each school headmaster to conduct exams based on the recovery and to provide separate question papers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took stock of effected areas due to Cyclone Michaung on Wednesday and distributed basic necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai.

Also Read | Congress Leader KC Venugopal Congratulates Telangana CM-Designate Revanth Reddy for Party's Performance in State.

"The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets basic necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our field work with the hope that the situation will improve soon!" MK Stalin posted on X.

After the destruction caused by Cyclone Michaung in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an immediate interim relief fund of Rs 5060 crores.

CM Stalin also requested the PM to send a central team to review the damages caused by the Cyclone in the state.

Tamil Nadu CM also inspected the cyclone affected areas on Wednesday morning. In the late hours of Tuesday, CM Stalin posted on X and said that the entire government machinery has been working hard to remove the effects of Cyclone Michaung.

"The entire government machinery, such as ministers, officials, police, sanitation workers, and corporation workers are working hard to quickly remove the effects of the Cyclone Michaung calamity that surrounds us. I request that many more comrades should immediately join hands with the relief work along with the members of the club who are helping in the field. Members of the affected areas come quickly!" CM Stalin said on X.

Heavy rains have caused flooding in Chennai, and rescue workers have been deployed to evacuate residents from affected areas. The Arumbakkam area of Chennai remains waterlogged following heavy rainfall. Chennai police officials said that 6 deaths were reported today. Teams of Chennai police and the Corporation are leading rescue and relief operations.

"The Chennai Metropolitan Police Commissioner visited the flood-affected areas in Dansi Nagar, Velachery by boat and heard the needs of the affected people. He directed the police officers to work with all the departments to identify the people affected by the drone and help those who need help immediately. He continues to conduct field research on the relief and rescue operations being carried out on a war-time basis in Chennai metropolitan areas." stated the Chennai Police release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)