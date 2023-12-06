Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 (ANI): The Indian Air Force continued relief operations until sunset in Chennai on Wednesday in the aftermath of cyclone Michaung, which has left several parts of the city inundated.

The Chetak helicopters of Flying Instructors' School from AFS Tambaram delivered relief supplies in the West Tambaram, Mudichur, Velachery and Pallikaranai areas of Chennai.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Leaders Meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's Residence in Delhi, Next Meeting Date To Be Announced Soon (Watch Video).

Air Force Station Tambaram provided supplies to the affected areas in Chennai on Wednesday.

"Air Force Station, Tambaram continues to provide supplies to the affected areas in Chennai. Approximately 400 Kg of relief supplies have been distributed," Defence PRO Chennai said.

Also Read | Telangana: Out of 119 MLAs, 82 MLAs Criminal Cases, 114 Are Crorepatis, Says Report.

Rescue efforts were undertaken by the Indian Navy in Chennai's Pallikaranai and Thoraipakkam areas as the city reeled under the effects of Cyclone Michuang.

Food products such as milk, water, bread, biscuits and groceries were being sold at a high rate, complained locals who were struck in rainwater at Choolaimedu in Chennai.

Advocate and women activist Sidha Ramalingam struck in her house in the Choolaimedu area raised her voice against the local body, stating it failed in water management and explained about her and the local people's plight.

"There were two water bodies in this area and they have been encroached. They used ULDP funds but failed to manage the crisis," she said.

AIADMK MP P Ravindhranath said, "After 40 years, Chennai has suffered such a huge loss due to the Michaung cyclone. People are suffering a lot. I also request the Central Government to provide assistance and funds to help the Tamil people...I am a little dissatisfied with the Tamil Nadu government. They should make better efforts to save the people of Tamil Nadu."

P Ravindhranath further said that the state government started the relief work on Tuesday only.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin took stock of affected areas due to Cyclone Michaung on Wednesday and distributed basic necessities like food and milk to rainfall-affected people in Chennai.

"The floodwaters in Chennai's suburbs are still inundated. Many people are working in the field to ensure that everyone gets basic necessities like food and milk. We are continuing our field work with the hope that the situation will improve soon!" MK Stalin posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)