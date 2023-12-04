New Delhi [India], December 4 (ANI): The deep depression over the South Bay of Bengal, which has intensified into a cyclonic storm 'Michaung', is likely to intensify further and make landfall between Nellore and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh by tomorrow morning, according to the Indian Meteorological Department.

"SCS MICHAUNG over WC & adj SW BoB lay centered about 100km NE of Chennai and 120km SE of Nellore at 1430IST of today. To intensify gradually and move nearly northwards and cross south AP coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5 Dec as SCS", said the weather department in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm 'Michaung' intensified to a severe cyclonic storm at 8:30 a.m. today, about 90 km east-northeast of Chennai.

The IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall on December 4 and 5 in north-coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Light to moderate rainfall at most places and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, is expected on December 4 and 5.

Public life is severely affected in Chennai due to heavy rains lashing several parts of the city. Several areas, including Wallajah Road, Mount Road, Anna Salai, Chepauk, outside Omandurar government multispecialty hospital and other low-lying areas, were left inundated due to the persistent heavy rainfall.

Chennai's popular Marina Beach was flooded due to heavy downpours, and the roads from Mount Road to Marina Beach were blocked due to severe waterlogging.

The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur districts on Tuesday, given the cyclone.

The public holiday has been declared under the Negotiable Instruments Act of 1881.

All schools, colleges, educational institutions, and government offices, including the offices of public undertakings and corporations, boards, banks, and financial institutions in the four districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu, will be closed due to the harsh weather conditions in the state.

However, all essential services, such as police, fire service, local bodies, milk supply, water supply, hospitals and medical shops, power supply, transport, fuel outlets, hotels and restaurants, etc., and the offices engaged in disaster response, relief and rescue activities, shall function as usual.

The Tamil Nadu government has asked people to take precautionary measures as the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in the state. The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Chennai and neighbouring areas. (ANI)

