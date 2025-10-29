Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 29 (ANI): After Cyclone Montha made landfall off the coast of Andhra Pradesh, parts of Hyderabad experienced waterlogging due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

Additionally, light to moderate rainfall was reported in parts of Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mahabubnagar districts.

The parts of Rangareddy district also witnessed rainfall due to the cyclone's impact across Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported a likelihood of heavy rainfall over eastern and southern Telangana, which is expected to extend to neighbouring areas on Wednesday due to the impact of Cyclone Montha. As a result, the weather in Hyderabad, the state capital, changed abruptly today, and the city experienced rainfall.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Montha crossed the coast near Narasapuram, between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, at around midnight between 11:32 PM and 12:30 AM, and has since moved northwestward, said Dr Karuna Sagar, a scientist at the Meteorological Department in Amaravati. The IMD scientist also mentioned that it will continue moving north-northwestward and enter Telangana.

"The severe cyclonic storm over central Bengal moved west-northwestwards and it crossed yesterday over Andhra Pradesh coast, especially south of the Kakinada, near to the Narsapur, So it crossed around midnight, 11.30 to 12.30, and further it moved northwestwards and it weakened into the cyclonic storm by 2.30 a.m. of today. So it will continue towards moving the north-northwestwards, and it will enter into the Telangana region also, we are expecting like that," Sagar told ANI.

In addition to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh is also experiencing the impact of Cyclone Montha, with water overflowing onto the road connecting Bapatla to Suryalanka and disrupting traffic movement towards Suryalanka Beach. Bapatla RDO Gloria, MRO Saleema, and Deputy MPDO are currently inspecting the situation.

Sagar, while discussing the weather of Andhra Pradesh, indicated that a red warning has been issued for several districts, including Nellore, Nandyal, Prakasham, Palnadu, NTR, and Guntur. Neighbouring districts such as Bapatla, Krishna, Eluru, and West Godavari are also expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. Hence, an orange warning has been issued for the neighbouring districts. In Rayalseema, heavy rain is expected.

"Since already heavy rainfall happened, extremely heavy rainfall happened, even today, small amount of rainfall also caused a lot of damage. So that's why we are giving red warning to these districts, Nellore, Nandyal, Prakasham, Palnadu, NTR, and Guntur districts. The neighbouring districts like Bapatla, Krishna, Ellore, West Godavari, we are expecting heavy to very heavy rainfall. So that's why we are giving orange warning. The remaining northern districts, we are expecting one or two places heavy rainfall. Even in the southern districts, like Rayalseema, the completely southern districts, we can expect heavy rainfall," said Sagar. (ANI)

