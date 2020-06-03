India News | Cyclone Nisarga: 6 Flights Diverted at Pune Airport, One Cancelled

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, six flights diverted and one cancelled due to poor weather conditions at Pune Airport on Wednesday, said airport's director.

Earlier in the day, all flights scheduled to operate between 2.30 pm and 7.00 pm were halted at the CSMIA after a FedEx aircraft overshot the runway. However, the services resumed at 6.00 pm. The CSMIA had cancelled most of the flights due to Cyclone Nisarga.

The cyclone made landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra and it has impacted many daily activities and transportation in Maharashtra.

Several evacuation operations are being conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), armed forces and the state police. (ANI)

