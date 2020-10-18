New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) A Cyclothon was organised at Connaught Place here on Sunday morning to create awareness about the safety protocols that need to be followed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cyclothon was an initiative to promote use of 'SMS' -- social distancing, mask and sanitization, officials said.

Also Read | Agra: Major Blast at Firecrackers Factory, 3 Dead, 6 Injured.

The event was organised by the District Magistrate Office of New Delhi district.

Around 100 people participated in different batches in the event, which was flagged off by District Magistrate, New Delhi.

Also Read | Nagpur: Man Kills Friend for Not Making Egg Curry for Dinner.

The participants started cycling from Connaught Place's inner circle towards national stadium to promote the 'SMS' initiative to create awareness among public about the need to follow social distancing, wearing mask and carrying sanitization to stay healthy and safe, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)