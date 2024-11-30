Chennai, November 30: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai said that intense rain spell is expected to continue in the north coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday due to Cyclone Fengal's impact.

According to the state weather department, isolated heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain is expected at one or two places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore districts and Puducherry today. Cyclone Fengal Update: Heavy Rains Lash Tamil Nadu, Cyclonic Storm Continues to Moves Towards Coastline (Watch Video).

Chengalpattu Witnesses Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfall

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Chengalpattu witnesses strong winds and heavy rainfall due to the impact of cyclone Fengal According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall close to Puducherry, along the Tamil Nadu coast by today evening. pic.twitter.com/2BQkLZBiMg — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

Continuous Rains Cause Waterlogging in Several Parts of Chennai

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Continuous rains cause waterlogging in several parts of Chennai city. (Visuals from Old Mahabalipuram Road)#CycloneFengal pic.twitter.com/tK5kz1s3Gt — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024

"Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam districts and Karaikal area. Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai and Karur districts," Tamil Nadu IMD said in a release.

According to IMD, Cyclone 'Fengal' over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards earlier and is expected to cross north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts later in the day. Cyclone Fengal Update: Schools Shut, Fishers Told To Avoid Sea in Tamil Nadu As Cyclonic Storm Set To Make Landfall Today Near Chennai (Watch Videos).

"The Cyclonic Storm "FENGAL" [pronounced as FEINJAL] over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hours IST of today, the 30th November 2024 over the same region near latitude 12.2°N and longitude 81.2°E, about 150 km east of Puducherry, 140 km southeast of Chennai, 210 km northeast of Nagappattinam and 400 km north of Trincomalee," RMC said.

"It is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during evening of November 30," the weather department added.

The IMD said that Cyclone Fengal is being continuously monitored by the weather department from the Doppler weather radars at Chennai (S band), Sriharikota, and Chennai (X band) in addition to the satellite observations. According to the IMD, the cyclone will hit the coastal areas of north Tamil Nadu today evening and a red alert was issued yesterday for various parts of southern states including south Andhra Pradesh coasts.

Due to the Cyclone Fengal's impact, many coastal areas witnessed changes in weather with gusty winds and rains. Chennai has witnessed incessant heavy to moderate rainfall from last night till this morning, which has caused rough sea conditions with strong winds.

The government authorities advised the public to not visit beaches in the metropolis, including Marina Beach, Pattinapakkam and Edward Elliot Beach. The tourist spots in Puducherry have been closed as a precautionary measure, owing to the impending cyclone Fengal.

A team led by SSP Kalaivanan visited the beaches in the coastal area and inspected them earlier in the day. Puducherry Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kalaivanan said that security has been heightened on the coastal roads and nearby areas in Puducherry.

"Due to Cyclone Fanjal, the sea waves in Puducherry are seen to be rough. In addition, barricades have been erected to prevent the public from going there and coastal roads have been closed. More than 300 police personnel are also involved in security work," SSP said while speaking to reporters.

Puducherry received moderate rain, as per IMD, in the morning today but the rough sea was seen more than usual. SSP Kalaivanan said that the government and the police are prepared to face Cyclone Fenchal, and that no public has been allowed to go to the coastal area.

Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district and its surrounding areas have been receiving moderate rainfall since last night. The cold winds have been blowing in Ranipet district since yesterday morning. The Walajapet and various surrounding areas of the Ranipet district have been witnessing continuous moderate rainfall since last night.

After warnings issued by the IMD regarding heavy rainfall, a holiday has been declared for 9 districts. Earlier, the Kanchipuram district administration announced a holiday for Saturday in schools and colleges. This order has been issued for all educational institutions, including private ones, in the district on November 30.

