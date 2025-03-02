Bengaluru, Mar 2 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's criticism of the Kannada film industry, especially actors, over their low turnout at the inauguration of the 16th Bengaluru International Film Festival has sparked sharp reactions from opposition parties.

Addressing the gathering on Saturday, he also lashed out at the film industry for not supporting him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah when they were in the opposition, particularly in their campaign for the Mekedatu project, which aimed to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today With Meaning: Best Quote and Saying in English for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on March 3, 2025.

"At today's event, only ten of you among the prominent faces are present. This is not Siddaramaiah's (CM) or D K Shivakumar's private event, nor is it a family function of actors Sadhu Kokila and Kishore. This is an industry event. If actors, directors, and producers don't attend, who else will?" Shivakumar, who claimed himself as a film exhibitor, asked.

Referring to actor Shivarajkumar's earlier speech, he said, "Shivarajkumar mentioned that the film festival is like a family festival for the industry. But if this sentiment is not shared by other actors, producers, and directors, then what is the point of hosting an international film festival?"

Also Read | Himani Narwal Murder Case: Haryana Sets Up SIT To Probe After Congress Worker Body Found Stuffed in Suitcase in Rohtak District.

"Take this as a warning or a request to the Film Chamber and the Academy for future events. This is not my event; it is yours. Does cinema only matter to twenty people? If the government does not provide support and permissions, filmmaking cannot happen. I, too, know where to tighten the nuts and bolts and whom to approach. Keep that in mind," he added.

Expressing his disappointment with the film industry, the Film Chamber of Commerce, and actors, Shivakumar said, "We organised a padayatra (foot march) under the banner 'Namma Neeru, Namma Hakku' (Our Water, Our Right) to ensure water supply for Bengaluru. Siddaramaiah, myself, and others walked nearly 150 km during COVID. It was in the interest of the state, not for personal gain."

Apart from actors Sadhu Kokila and Vijay and a few office-bearers of the Chamber, no other actors participated, he noted. "Actors and others use people and then discard them, but they should not think that way," he remarked.

Reacting sharply, the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, accused Shivakumar of threatening Kannada film artists on a public platform.

In a post on 'X', Ashoka wrote, "It is up to the artists to decide whether or not to participate in the Congress party's political march. Your statement that only those who abide by the Congress party will get recognition, while others will not, demeans your position."

He urged Shivakumar to abandon the belief that everyone in society must bow to him and his party. "Artists are not anyone's property. They have the right and freedom to associate with whomever they choose. They are not Congress party workers, so don't treat them like party members. Learn to respect artists," he added.

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy also criticised Shivakumar, stating that "there are other experts to fix the 'nuts and bolts.' Let Shivakumar focus on his responsibilities, as the people of the state have given him and his party the power to govern."

With opposition leaders criticising him, Shivakumar on Sunday defended his statements, saying, "Let Ashoka or the film industry say what they want—I have spoken the truth as I know it."

"Let them protest. No one supported our non-political fight for water in the Mekedatu yatra. Yesterday's event (the film festival) was not a private gathering; it was the film industry's event. If they don't participate, for whom is the government organising the international film festival?" he told reporters in Udupi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)