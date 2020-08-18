Chennai, Aug 18 (PTI) Popular playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam, battling COVID-19 continues to beon ventilator, his son, S P Charan said here on Tuesday.

In a video message, Charan, who is also a filmmaker said,"the status is the same as it was yesterday. A rumour is goingaround that dad is off ventilator which is not true."

He said his father continued to be on ventilator support andwas being monitored by a team of doctors at MGM Healthcareand he is being taken care of really well.

On Monday, MGM Healthcare, where the 74-year old has been undergoing treatment since August 5, said: "Thiru S B Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare due to COVID-19 continuesto be on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)."

"His condition remains to be critical. The expert medical team treating him is closely monitoring his vital parameters," a bulletin issued by Hospital Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran said.

Celebrities including yesteryear actor Sivakumar, and veteran film director Barathiraja wished the star singer a speedy recovery.PTI VGNSS

