Shimla, Apr 22 (PTI) Amid a controversy over a video clip purportedly showing the Dalai Lama asking a boy to "suck" his tongue, Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Ravi Thakur on Saturday suggested the hand of China in it to defame the Tibetan spiritual head.

Thakur, the MLA from the Lahaul and Spiti district, also expressed solidarity with the Buddhist community protesting against what they called a "malicious propaganda" against the Dalai Lama.

Speaking to reporters, the MLA said the Dalai Lama is a respected Buddhist leader and removing him from the scene would help China to take full control over Tibet.

He also blamed television news channels for exploiting the "unfortunate" incident to garner viewership.

On April 10 last, the Dalai Lama apologised to a boy, his family and friends for the "hurt his words may have caused", after a video clip purportedly showing the Tibetan spiritual head asking him to suck his tongue sparked a row.

In the two-minute-five-second video, the Dalai Lama also asked the child "to look at those good human beings who create peace, and happiness and not follow those who kill other people".

In a statement, the Tibetan spiritual head's office said, "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused."

Meanwhile, several social and religious organisations issued a joint statement on Saturday saying that Dalia Lama has solely dedicated his life to serve the humanity and global community.

In the Tibetan tradition, "eat my tongue" is a phrase used particularly by grandparents especially if the child asks for candy which grandparents don't have, the statement said, and added that defaming the Dalai Lama is undeniably a part of Chinese propaganda.

"Dalai Lama is a global icon of peace, a Nobel laureate. He is an embodiment of compassion and a beacon of hope, love and compassion and has been selflessly and tirelessly promoting religious harmony and peace," according to the statement.

A playful interaction between the Dalai Lama and a boy, a genuine affection and playful moment have been ruined beyond imagination, the statement added.

