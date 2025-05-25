Bhadohi (UP), May 25 (PTI) A Dalit farmer and his wife were beaten with sticks and iron rods and subjected to caste-based abuse in a village here, police on Sunday said.

The incident took place Friday morning in Anaich village, under the Oonjh Police Station area, over grazing of cattle. Six people have been booked in the matter.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 25, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to police, the complainant was Deepak Kumar Pasi, a landless Dalit farmer, who cultivates urad (black gram) on a sharecropping basis in a local villager's field.

Deepak, police said, objected to another villager's cattle grazing in his field when he, his wife, Sumitra, elder brother, and mother, were assaulted.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: Terror Organisations Used Religion To Justify Killing of People, Islam Condemns Terrorism, Says AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi in Bahrain (Watch Videos).

Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik said, "When Deepak complained about Rajaram Yadav's cattle grazing in his field, Rajaram became enraged. He hurled at Deepak casteist slurs and with the help of others beat him with sticks and iron rods."

According to the complaint, the attackers dragged Sumitra by her hair across the field, beat her, and disrobed her.

Deepak and Sumitra were admitted to a hospital due to the serious nature of their injuries, while the four other of his family members were discharged with little treatment.

Based on Deepak's complaint, police have booked Rajaram Yadav, Dilajeet Yadav, Arvind Yadav, Rajendra Yadav, Parvati Devi, and Tara Devi.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)