Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Peddada Prakash Rao, the politburo member of the Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) passed away on Saturday.

Rao was speaking at an MRPS meeting in Chodavaram on Saturday when he collapsed and died of a sudden heart attack.

Rao worked in the MRPS movement since 1994. His funeral will be held on Sunday.

MMRPS founder Manda Krishna Madiga has expressed grief and will attend the funeral. (ANI)

