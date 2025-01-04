New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Congress leader and former MP Danish Ali on Saturday accused the BJP of tarnishing democracy by fielding ex-MP Ramesh Bidhuri from the Kalkaji segment in Delhi assembly polls after he had used foul language against him in Parliament.

Danish Ali and Bidhuri were members of the last Lok Sabha. A major row had erupted after Bidhuri made some objectionable comments in the House to target Ali, who was accused by several BJP leaders of using derogatory words for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provoke the then South Delhi MP.

The BJP leader had expressed regret for his remarks in a meeting of the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee, which heard complaints from both sides.

Ali was then a member of the BSP and was suspended from the party later. He switched to the Congress later.

"Shameful. By making Ramesh Bidhuri a candidate from Kalkaji Assembly seat, the BJP has again proved that it has nothing to do with the dignity of Parliament and democratic etiquette.

"By rewarding the person who used foul language in the temple of democracy, BJP has tarnished the entire democracy," Ali said.

He said it is clear that the "politics of hate" is not going to stop anytime soon.

"Giving am Assembly election ticket to a hateful person like Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji by BJP is a clear declaration that the politics of hate is not going to stop anytime soon, because when the top level leaders themselves are the product of hateful politics, then they too have to promote the new generation of hateful leaders with the help of this USP," the Congress leader alleged in another post in Hindi.

