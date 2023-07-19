Maligaon, July 19: In view of the ongoing monsoon rains in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), toy train service has been suspended till August 31, officials said on Wednesday.

A letter addressed to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer said, "In view of the ongoing rainy season in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section of N. F. Railway, services of few joy ride trains will remain cancelled."

The letter further said, "Accordingly, train no. 52594, 52598, 52544 (Steam Joy Ride) and 52597 (Diesel Joy Ride) will remain cancelled from 20 July to 31 August 2023."

The DHR UNESCO world heritage site located in the foothills of the Himalayas, is the most visited place by the tourist. It offers the best toy train experience in India.

