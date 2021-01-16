New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) With the help of a dashboard camera of a car, police have identified a vehicle that killed a 26-year-old man in a hit-and-run case in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden area, officials said on Friday.

On Tuesday, police received information that an unknown car hit a scooter under Rajouri Garden Flyover and the driver sped away.

Police reached the spot and found that the injured was rushed to Khetarpal Hospital from where he was shifted to DDU Hospital, Hari Nagar. After reaching the DDU Hospital, police found the injured Sachin (26), a resident of Vikas Nagar, a senior police officer said.

Thereafter, a case under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Rajouri Garden police station, the officer said.

"During investigation, the CCTV of DDU Hospital and Khetarpal Hospital were scanned and the car of eyewitness Saran traced. Police found that there was a dashboard camera in the car of the eyewitness which captured the accident. Later, the colour of the offending vehicle was identified," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

Police checked more than 20 CCTV cameras and traced the offending car.

During treatment, Sachin died on Thursday and Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was added in place of Section 337. The vehicle was seized and accused Gunmant Singh (29) was arrested on Thursday, police added.

