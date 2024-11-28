New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Data on deaths in the national capital will now mention the cause of deaths occurring outside the hospitals as the city government has amended the Delhi Registration of Births and Deaths Rules, officials said on Wednesday.

Doctors issuing medical certificates for those succumbing at home or some place outside a health facility (domiciliary deaths) will now mention the cause of death, which will have to be submitted along with other documents while applying for death certificates, they said.

After the amendment in the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, by Parliament last year, all states also made changes to their rules.

The Delhi government framed the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Rules, 2024, which it notified in a gazette.

Also, after the amendment in the Act and subsequently in the rules in Delhi, there is now more clarity as to who can inform the registrar about non-institutional adoptions and surrogacy.

Further, the certificates issued for births on October 1, 2023, and afterwards will be the only documentary proof for availing various government services like admissions to educational institutions, applying for driving licence, voter registration, and applying for government jobs, officials said.

