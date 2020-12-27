New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The date for commencement of CBSE examination for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced on December 31, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Saturday.

"Major announcements for students and parents! I will announce the date when the exams will commence for students appearing for CBSE board exams in 2021. Stay tuned," the Minister said in a tweet on Saturday.

He attached an image with his tweet which said that the date for the commencement of upcoming CBSE board exams will be announced on December 31 at 6 pm.

The minister had said earlier this week that Class 10 and 12 board exams will not be held in January or February. (ANI)

