New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The University Grants Commission of India (UGC) has extended the last date to receive suggestions on Draft Regulations on academic collaboration between Indian and foreign higher education institutions to offer Joint Degree, Dual Degree and Twinning Programmes from the public to March 15, said Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday.

The ministry sought insights and feedback from the public including the academia and all other stakeholders to bring about effective implementation of this aspect of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020.

The NEP-2020 calls for permitting credits acquired in foreign countries to be counted for the award of a degree.

UGC has framed the draft UGC (Academic collaboration between Indian and foreign Higher Education Institutions to offer Joint Degree, Dual Degree and Twinning Programme) Regulations, 2O21.

Academic collaboration between Indian and foreign higher education institutions under these Regulations shall facilitate Credit Recognition and Transfer, Twinning Arrangement, Joint Degree Programme and Dual Degree Programme.

Under the 'Twinning Programme', students enrolled with an Indian higher education institution shall be able to undertake their programme of study partly in India, complying with relevant UGC regulations and partly in the foreign higher education institution.

According to the Regulations, credits earned by the students at a foreign education institution shall be counted towards the degree/diploma awarded by the Indian higher education institution. In the case of 'Joint Degree programme', the curriculum shall be designed jointly by the collaborating Indian and foreign higher educational institutions and the degree shall be awarded by both the collaborating institutions with a single certificate bearing the crests and logo of both collaborating institutions, upon completion of the programme.

'Dual Degree Programme' under these Regulations shall be conferred by the Indian and foreign higher education institutions, separately and simultaneously, upon completion of degree requirements of both the institutions. (ANI)

