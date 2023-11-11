Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], November 11 (ANI): The sub-inspector, who was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Dausa district of Rajasthan, has been suspended, police informed on Saturday.

Dausa SP Vandita Rana confirmed the suspension of the accused sub-inspector.

"After recording the statement of the accused, he will be produced before the district court," the SP said, adding, "We have also recorded 164 statements of the victim and she is being sent for counselling."

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the SP said Additional SP Surya is leading the investigation into the case.

A case was registered under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities Act), IPC Section 376 and the POCSO Act, police said.

"Further action will be taken once a misconduct report of the accused sub-inspector is sent to IG police," the SP said.

Earlier, on Saturday, the ASP Dausa Bajrang Singh informed about the incident, adding that the accused sub-inspector was identified as Bhupendra.

Meanwhile, taking cognisance of the arrest of a police officer for the alleged rape on a minor in Dausa, the chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo on Saturday said a notice was being issued to the Rajasthan government in the matter.

Speaking to ANI after the latest in a series of sexual crimes in the poll-bound state came to light on Saturday, the NCPCR chairperson said, "We have taken due cognisance of the incident and are in the process of issuing a notice to the Rajasthan government in the matter. We are taking action as per the preliminary information that we have received about the incident. It is also important to ensure the safety and security of the victim and her kin in light of this incident. We will ensure that the girl and her family are provided proper counselling to deal with the aftermath of this incident." (ANI)

