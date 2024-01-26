New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh on Friday at the Republic Day parade here showcased its Singchung Bugun Village Community Reserve, a 17 square kilometre biodiversity hotspot.

The reserve was created in 2017 to protect bio-diversity in the region.

It is home to critically endangered species such as the passerine bird Bugun Liocichla (Liocichlabugunorum), which is named after the tribe.

It is also home to endangered species such as the red panda (ailurusfulgens) and many other varieties of flora and fauna.

In the tractor portion, the new species of bird called Bugun Liocichla and other birds from the reserve in natural vegetation is depicted.

The trailer portion is led by the Bugun folk dance, visiting tourists while adventure sports is depicted in the rear portion.

