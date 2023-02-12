New Delhi, February 12: Remembering Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati's contribution to Indian society on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was a beacon of knowledge and spirituality.

Prime Minister inaugurated the year-long celebrations commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital on Sunday. Prime Minister performed puja and yagna on the occasion. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Meenakashi Lekhi were also present at the occasion. Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2023 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu Extend Greetings to People on Birth Anniversary of the Revered Sant.

Dayanand Saraswati Was Beacon of Knowledge: PM Modi

We bow to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Ji on his 200th Jayanti. He was a beacon of knowledge and spirituality. https://t.co/hcgxL0Ahz4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2023

Addressing the gathering at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, PM Modi said, "We bow to Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Ji on his 200th Jayanti. He was a beacon of knowledge and spirituality. Today in the 21st century, when the world is engulfed in many controversies, engulfed in violence and instability, then the path shown by Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati ji instills hope in crores of people."

Prime Minister said the country is calling for "pride in our heritage."

PM Modi said Maharishi Dayanand revived the understanding of Vedas in the society. He said when Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati was born, the country had lost its confidence and weakened due to centuries of bondage. Dayanand Saraswati launched a strong campaign against social evils like social discrimination and untouchability. Ramabai Ambedkar Jayanti 2023: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, BJP Leader Pankaja Gopinath Munde Extend Wishes On Birth Anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar's Wife.

PM Modi said, "Maharishi Dayanand ji also emerged as a logical and effective voice against the stereotypes that had flourished in society regarding women. He fought against discrimination against women and launched a campaign for women's education. Efforts were made to make our history and traditions corrupt. At that very time, the efforts of Maharishi Dayanand ji appeared as Sanjeevani in the society and rejuvenated it."

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati, born on February 12, 1824, was a social reformer who founded Arya Samaj in 1875 to counter the prevalent social inequities.

Arya Samaj has played a key role in the cultural and social awakening of the country through its emphasis on social reforms and education. The government has been committed to celebrating the social reformers and important personalities, especially those whose contributions were not given their due yet on a pan-India scale.

From declaring the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Muda as Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas to participating in a programme commemorating Sri Aurobindo's 150th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Modi has been leading such initiatives from the front.

