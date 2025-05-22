Ludhiana, May 22 (PTI) Close on the heels of the Amritsar hooch tragedy that claimed 27 lives, three persons died after allegedly consuming liquor at Basti Jodhewal in Ludhiana district, police said Thursday.

However, the exact cause of the deaths will be ascertained only after post-mortem examinations, ADCP Davinder Chaudhary said.

Three labourers -- Rinku (40), Debi (27) and Mangoo (32) -- consumed liquor at a vacant plot along Noorwala Road on Wednesday night. Shortly after, they lost consciousness and began frothing at the mouth.

They were rushed to the civil hospital, where doctors declared them dead, police said.

Earlier this month, 27 people lost their lives in Amritsar after consuming spurious liquor, in which most of the victims were daily wagers.

A probe revealed that methanol -- a chemical used in industrial products -- was procured in bulk online to prepare the toxic brew.

