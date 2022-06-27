Kanpur, Jun 27 (PTI) The Kanpur administration on Monday sealed six food outlets, including three firms owned by Mukhtar Baba alias Baba Biryani, after samples collected from these places were found to be unfit for human consumption, officials said.

Mukhtar Baba, who runs a chain of restaurants, was arrested in connection with the June 3 violence here.

The outlets at Naveen Market, at a mall in Kakadev, an outlet in Swaroop Nagar, an outlet in Kakadev, and two restaurants at Parade have been sealed after the food samples were found to be unsafe in laboratory tests.

The outlets at Naveen Market, Kakadev and Swaroop Nagar are owned by Mukhtar, they said.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) also raided five more establishments owned by Mukhtar in Jajmau, Yashoda Nagar, Beckonganj and a mall in Kidwai Nagar, and collected 18 samples which will be sent to a food testing laboratory in Agra for examination, officials said.

District Magistrate Vishak G told PTI that 24 samples were collected from eight food establishments among the three owned by jailed Mukhtar, and the samples were sent to FSDA's laboratory in Agra for examination.

"We have received the findings of nine samples. Among them, eight samples were found to be unsafe for human health and consumption," he said.

Vishak said the licenses of all erring food establishments have been cancelled.

"Strict instructions have been issued to administrative officials to accompany FSDA officials and put the seal at all the six food establishments," he said.

FSDA official Vijay Singh confirmed that Mukhtar's three food establishments have been sealed.

Mukhtar was named in three cases for rioting and violence with deadly weapons at Beckonganj and was subsequently arrested on June 22, Joint CP, Law and Order, Anand Prakash Tiwari had said.

Three separate criminal cases were registered against Mukhtar, his two sons, daughter, his mother who has died, and an alleged Pakistani national and about a dozen others hours before Mukhtar's arrest, he added.

Two FIRs were lodged with the Bajaria police station, while one with Chamanganj police station.

Violence had broken out in Kanpur on June 3 after Friday prayers over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV debate.

