New Delhi [India], February 9: Twirtles, a new-age healthy snacking brand, announced the launch of Superpuffs, positioning it as India's first range of protein chips fortified with essential vitamins and minerals. The product was unveiled at an official launch event attended by industry stakeholders, retail partners and members of the food innovation ecosystem, marking the brand's entry into the fast-evolving functional snacking space.

A key moment at the event was the formal launch of Superpuffs by Padma Shri Dr. Arvind Lal, Executive Chairman of Dr Lal PathLabs. The gathering included participants from the startup ecosystem, as well as the health and nutrition sector and select industry representatives. It reflected Twirtles' aim to present Superpuffs as a science-backed option within the mainstream snacking category.

- New range combines high protein with essential micronutrients to tackle nutritional gaps in everyday snacking habits.- Clean-label formulation developed by a young Indian brand focused on modern, health-conscious consumers.- Product officially unveiled at a launch event attended by industry and retail stakeholders.The launch comes at a time when urban Indian consumers are rethinking everyday food choices, particularly snacks that often deliver on taste but fall short on nutrition. Superpuffs was developed to address this gap, combining high protein content with targeted micronutrient fortification across flavours.

According to the company, each Superpuffs variant includes a selected mix of vitamins and minerals aimed at addressing common dietary gaps, while maintaining the taste and texture of regular chips. The brand also highlights its clean-label positioning, with an emphasis on straightforward ingredients and transparent product information.

Superpuffs is the outcome of an extended in-house research and development effort by Twirtles, a young Indian brand that has built its portfolio around everyday snack formats such as chips and makhana. The company said the product went through multiple formulation cycles to balance protein levels, micronutrient stability and taste, a combination that has historically been difficult to achieve in the puffed snacks category.

"Snacking habits in India have changed faster than the products on shelves," said Arjun Veer Singh, Co-founder, Twirtles. "We saw a clear gap between what people enjoy eating and what their bodies actually need. Superpuffs was created to bridge that gap. It delivers high protein, essential vitamins and minerals, and a flavour profile that does not feel like a compromise. For us, this is not an extension of an existing line, but the start of a new category."

His co-founder Pawanjot Singh said the focus was to build a product for long-term relevance rather than a short-term trend. "We are building Twirtles for modern Indian consumers who read labels, care about ingredients, and still want their snacks to taste familiar and satisfying. Superpuffs reflects how we think about product innovation, with nutrition, clean formulation and scale in mind from day one," he said.

With Superpuffs, Twirtles is seeking to position itself in a segment that is increasingly crowded with low-calorie or baked alternatives but still thin on products that combine protein fortification and micronutrients in a mainstream snack format. Industry analysts note that protein chips remain a niche in India, often priced at a premium and limited in flavour variety, leaving room for brands that can balance accessibility with functional benefits.

Twirtles plans to roll out Superpuffs across key urban markets in the coming months through modern trade and online channels, alongside its existing product portfolio. It will continue to invest in product development as it looks to expand into adjacent categories within healthy snacking.

Twirtles is a new-age healthy snacking brand under Deccan Food Ventures LLP, focused on creating clean, innovative snacks that balance taste and nutrition. The brand was founded to rethink snacking by offering products that are tasty, nutritious, and suited to on-the-go lifestyles. It emphasizes thoughtful product development, clean ingredients, and formats that fit seamlessly into daily life.

