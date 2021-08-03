New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) The Delhi Commission For Women has initiated an inquiry into the death of a minor Dalit girl under suspicious circumstances in southwest Delhi and has summoned the city police in the matter.

Police said the nine-year-old girl died under suspicious circumstances and her parents alleged she was raped and then cremated without their consent on Sunday. They said four people, including the priest, have been arrested.

The DCW has instituted an inquiry into the death of the girl in Delhi Cantonment, the panel said.

The commission had received a call on its 181 Women Helpline on August 1 at 12:35 am regarding the incident. It immediately sent a team to the police station and assisted the family in filing an FIR in the matter.

While stating that the case is "very serious" and merits "urgent attention', the panel summoned the deputy commissioner of southwest district to be present before it on August 5 and produce the complete case file along with a copy of the FIR.

It directed that the senior police officer also produce a copy of the statements of the family recorded under section 164 of the CrPC, details of the accused arrested and a detailed action taken report in the matter.

"If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse , you will be subjected to the consequences of non-attendance as provided in law," the summon said.

The police said the girl lived with her parents in Old Nangal village in a rented house in front of a crematorium. On Sunday around 5.30 pm, she went to get cold water from a water cooler at the crematorium after informing her mother.

At 6 pm, the crematorium's priest, Radhey Shyam, and two-three other people, known to the girl's mother, called her there and showed her daughter's body claiming that she got electrocuted while getting water from the cooler. There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow and her lips were also blue, a senior police officer said.

The priest and the others dissuaded her mother from making a call to the police, saying they will make a case out of it and during post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl's organs, so it was better to cremate her, the officer said.

