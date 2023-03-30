New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has taken suo moto cognisance and issued notice to Delhi Police and Indraprastha (IP) College principal on reports of sexual harassment with students during a fest organised in the college.

The matter pertains to Tuesday when it was reported that some boys entered the college during a fest organized therein and harassed the girls. Also, the boys allegedly tried to enter the hostel of the girl students.

DCW chief Maliwal stated, "The incident is extremely unfortunate. We have seen a number of cases in the past wherein girl students have been harassed by antisocial elements who have forcibly entered colleges, especially during the fest. I have issued notices to Delhi Police and college authorities."

"The accused must be arrested immediately and action should be taken against persons responsible for a lapse in security. Delhi Police and Delhi University must work together to ensure that such incidents never happen again," she added.

The Commission has demanded a copy of the FIR registered in the matter along with details of the accused arrested. The Commission has also sought details of security arrangements made by Delhi Police and college authorities during the fest.

The Commission has sought an explanation for the lapse in security during the fest along with details of action taken against persons responsible for the lapse in security. The commission has asked the college and police to provide copies of communication made in this regard and sought an action taken report by 03.04.3023. (ANI)

