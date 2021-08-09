New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) on Monday issued summons to the city police after a man allegedly posted "derogatory messages" about Muslim women on his social media account.

The DCW had issued a notice to Delhi Police on August 2 and asked it to give an action taken report in the matter, they said.

Following the notice, the DCW said, a reply was received on August 3 in the commission which states that "the UP police has not provided any complaint to your office".

The DCW termed the reply from Delhi Police as "totally unsatisfactory" and said the Commission had itself annexed copies of more than 250 complaints received by them, with its notice.

"Clearly, your office (Delhi Police) has failed to provide the information sought by the Commission," it said

According to the summon, the DCW has asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell) have been asked to appear before the Commission along with the investigation officer of the case for the purpose on August 18 at 2.30 pm.

In its notice issued to police on August 2, the panel had said it received a complaint in which it was alleged that the man had been posting messages on social media to incite people to commit crimes against Muslim women.

