New Delhi, Mar 29 (PTI) The DDA on Wednesday approved change of land use of an area measuring 13.49 ha in Delhi for an RRTS corridor-related project, the urban body said.

The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTC) had requested the Delhi Development Authority for change of land use of an area measuring 13.49 ha (33.33 acres) from part 'Industrial' and part 'Utility', to 'Transportation' (T2) located at Jangpura, Delhi, for RRTS installations, including stabling yard and station, operational control centre, NCRTC office and staff quarters, the urban body said in a statement.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Authority chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also the chairperson of the DDA.

The DDA in its statement said it has approved change of land use "to strengthen public transport system in the national capital"

Now, public notice will be issued for inviting objections and suggestions, officials said.

The NCRTC is implementing India's first Regional Rapid Transit System between Delhi and Meerut.

Trial runs on the main line for operationalisation of the 17-kilometre Duhai-Sahibabad priority section will begin in early December. It is expected to become operational by April, sources had said in February.

The NCRTC aims to operationalise the entire 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor by 2025, the NCRTC said in a statement on Monday.

Besides, the Authority also approved change of land use from 'Public & Semi Public' to 'Recreational' an area measuring 7,847.97 sqm (1.94 acres), in lieu of CLU (change of land use) proposal of 1.94 acres of land allotted to the Ministry of Home Affairs for construction of a transit camp for the CRPF, they said.

"A request was received from the CRPF for change of land use (CLU) of an area measuring 1.94 acres, out of the total land at CRPF campus at Bawana.

"This was in lieu of approved CLU proposal of 1.94 acres of land allotted to Ministry of Home Affairs for construction of a transit camp for CRPF in the vicinity of the New Delhi Railway Station," it said.

Among other decisions, the DDA also gave nod to a proposal to transfer 219 sqm of land to the L&DO (Land and Development Office) for amalgamation aimed at redevelopment of AIIMS, the statement said.

Also, to enable National Law University to expand its services and provide a wider range of facilities for its students and staff, the Authority has permitted the University to set up a technical training centre, community hall, recreational hall, library, among others, on two acres land, out of the seven acres plot in Dwarka, it said.

The integrated complex of the National Law University (NLU) is existing on 12 acres of land in Sector -14, Dwarka. Further, additional land of seven acres adjacent to its existing campus was also allotted by the DDA to NLU, Delhi for "construction of hostels", it said.

The land was sub-divided into two plots of area two acres and five acres each based on request of NLU to provide its students and staff with the best possible facilities and resources.

The decision was made in accordance with the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, which allows for certain additional activities to be carried out in residential use zone, subject to certain conditions, officials said.

Also, the Authority adopted annual accounts of the DDA for the financial year 2021-22 after certification by the CAG of India, they said.

"Besides, it has also approved pre-determined rates for Rohini, Phase IV and V, Tikri Kalan and Narela for financial year 2022-23.

"Pre-determined rates (PDRs) are defined as the rates/price chargeable for allotment of alternative land to different categories of persons whose lands have been acquired for planned development of Delhi," the statement said.

