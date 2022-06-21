New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday gave its nod to changing the land use for four major projects, including the redevelopment of AIIMS into a world-class medical university.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here is to be transformed into a world-class medical university whose master plan includes a new hospital with 3,000 beds and new academic and research buildings.

Also Read | Video of Norwegian Dancers Grooving to ‘Sadi Gali’ Again Goes Viral After ‘Kala Chashma’ … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

In a meeting of the authority chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, a proposal on changing of land use for a plot (8.5 hactares) for setting up an e-waste management (eco-park) system in Narela was also approved.

Redevelopment plan in the area spanning 79.73 ha, comprising five land parcels for development of a world-class medical university and change of land use of 1.69 ha from recreational (city park/district park/community park) to public and semi-public (PS1- Education and research university) for AIIMS, falling in planning zone 'F', was approved to give fillip to the healthcare facilities in the national capital, the DDA said in a statement.

Also Read | Rain Forecast: IMD Warns of High Rainfall in Coastal Maharashtra and Goa Till June 25, Issues Orange Alert.

The campus master plan includes a new hospital for 3,000 beds, new academic and research buildings for multiple graduate and postgraduate programmes and new hostel blocks, the statement said.

"The vision for redevelopment is to create a smart and sustainable campus which meets all present and future requirements of healthcare, education, and research," the DDA said.

In October 2019, the AIIMS administration had initiated a survey to assess space and infrastructure requirements of its departments and divisions for transforming the premier institute into a world-class medical university by 2024. The Union Cabinet had in March that year given its in-principle approval to implement the redevelopment master plan.

On Tuesday, the authority also gave its final approval to a proposal for change of land use of 0.6769 ha (6769.60 sqm) at Vasant Vihar, New Delhi from 'Residential' to 'Government (G2)' allotted for establishment of headquarters for National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The authority held its meeting at Raj Niwas under the chairmanship of the LG, who is also the chairman of the DDA, and was also attended by Manish Kumar Gupta, vice chairman of DDA, and other members of the authority, including MLAs Vijender Gupta, Somnath Bharti and O P Sharma.

To facilitate construction of an electric sub-station (ESS)/relay sub-station (RSS) at Kashmere Gate for Delhi Metro Phase-3 project, the DDA also gave final nod for change of land use of an area measuring 10,236.69 sqm from 'recreational' to 'utility'.

The ESS/RSS will provide electric supply to the transportation system which will enable modern public transport facility and it will improve socio-economic condition of people in the surrounding area, the statement said.

Public notices were issued for inviting objections and suggestions from general public as required and thereafter the proposals were put forth for approval of the authority. “The approved final recommendations by the authority will now be forwarded to Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for final notification,” the DDA said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)