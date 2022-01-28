New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Days after a family of four from Gujarat was found dead near the Canada-US border, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said Canadian authorities have informed that based on the circumstances, their death has been determined to be consistent with exposure to outdoor elements.

Jagdish Baldevbhai Patel (39), Vaishaliben Jagdishkumar Patel (37), Vihangi Jagdishkumar Patel (11) and Dharmik Jagdishkumar Patel (3), all from the same family and Indian nationals, were found frozen to death near Emerson, Manitoba, approximately 12 metres from the Canada/US border on January 19 by Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Also Read | BS Yediyurappa's Granddaughter Soundarya Left Her 9-Month-Old Baby in Other Room Before Ending Life.

Asked about the incident at a virtual media briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Our missions in Canada and USA have been following regularly this tragic case of death of four people whose bodies were recovered near the Canada-US border in Manitoba in Canada on 19 January."

The Canadian authorities have confirmed that all four who perished were Indian nationals who belonged to one family and the next of kin of the deceased have now been informed, he said.

Also Read | Air India Handover to Tata Sons: Airline Changes In-Flight Pilot's Welcome Announcement for Passengers.

"Canadian authorities have also informed that based on the circumstances, the death of all the persons have been determined to be consistent with exposure to the outdoor elements," Bagchi said.

"Our High Commission in Ottawa and our Consulate General in Toronto are working closely with the Canadian authorities on all aspects of the investigation and providing consular services to the family of the deceased," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)