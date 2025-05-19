New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday directed the Maharashtra police chief to conduct a fair and time-bound investigation into the alleged dowry harassment and death of daughter-in-law of an NCP leader.

The NCW has taken suo motu cognizance of the case and demanded a detailed report within three days.

In a post on X, the commission said NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar has also called for the immediate arrest of all accused if the allegations are found to be true.

"The National Commission for Women has taken suo moto cognizance of the shocking case of alleged dowry harassment and the suspicious death of the daughter-in-law of a political party leader, Shri Rajendra Hagawane, in Pune.

"Chairperson of NCW Vijaya Rahatkar has directed @DGPMaharashtra to conduct a fair, time-bound investigation and ensure the immediate arrest of all accused, if the allegations are substantiated. A detailed report has been demanded within three days," the NCW said in the post.

According to media reports, the 33-year-old woman, who had been married for eight years, was recently found dead at her residence in Bavdhan, Pune.

