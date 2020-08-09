Idukki, August 9: The death toll in the landslide at Idukki's Rajamala rose to 27, the district administration said on Sunday.

''One body was recovered today morning. The deceased has been identified as Arun Maheswar (34). The last rites of the bodies recovered in the past two days were conducted yesterday," the administration said.

Kerala Forest Minister K Raju is expected to visit the spot later today. Search operation is underway for the missing people in the landslide. On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased. Idukki Landslide: Death Toll Rises to 26, Confirms Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased. Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

