Kannur (Kerala) [India], January 8 (ANI): A 63-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly died by suicide at Pathanpara in Naduvil Panchayat in Kerala's Kannur district.

The farmer, Jose was found hanging on the premises of his house in the morning on Sunday. According to his family, jose had availed a loan of Rs 2 lakh from a society for banana cultivation. He had also borrowed from individuals.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Tries to Strangle Woman on Street in Dwarka, Flees With Bag and Mobile Phone.

"However, Jose was suffering heavy losses last year and was depressed after failing to repay the loan", the family of the farmer said.

"Jose reportedly visited the society in the morning and promised to repay the loan immediately. He allegedly told the employees of the society to not call him again over the arrears. He hung himself after returning home", informed Jose's family.

Also Read | Harvard and Boston University Researchers Use Wearable Robot To Improve Walking for People With Parkinson's Disease.

Jose lived on 10 cents had taken land on lease for banana cultivation.

Police have registered a case in the matter. Further investigation into the alleged suicide case is underway.

More details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)