Amritsar, May 12 (PTI) Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare cross-border smuggling of drugs and arms as "acts of terrorism".

In a letter to the prime minister, Aujla sought urgent national action against cross-border smuggling of drugs and arms.

Also Read | 'India Will Not Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail', Says PM Narendra Modi in His First Address to Nation After Operation Sindoor (Watch Video).

"I write to you with grave concern and a deep sense of urgency regarding the ongoing and escalating crisis of cross-border drugs and arms smuggling in the border areas of Amritsar district," he said in the letter.

"More than two lakh people have lost their lives so far due to the drugs menace spreading in this region. Shockingly, over 90 per cent of the deceased are from the Sikh community, reflecting the disproportionate impact this crisis has had on the people of Punjab," the Amritsar MP said.

Also Read | Crackdown on Cyber Criminals in India: 20 Cyber Fraudsters Involved in 515 Cases Nationwide Arrested.

This is a sustained and deliberate assault on youngsters, families and the future of Punjab. It is nothing short of an act of terrorism and, in every sense, an act of war, he added.

Despite the availability of improved technology, drones carrying thousands of kilogrammes of drugs and dangerous weaponry are entering Indian territory, the Congress leader noted in his letter to the prime minister.

"A large section of the young generation now seeks to leave India, fleeing from the despair caused by the rampant drug abuse and lack of safety. Even tourists visiting Punjab have fallen victim to this growing narco-terrorism network," he said.

"It is equally alarming that there are strong indications of the involvement of complicity of certain officials, bureaucrats and elements within the system, who are enabling these smuggling operations," he added.

Aujla mentioned that his letter was not just an appeal but a demand on behalf of the people of the border belt.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)