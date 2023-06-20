Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane on Tuesday took a dig at former Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray, and appealed to the United Nations to declare Thackeray's birth date, July 27, as 'Traitors Day'.

His remark came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut petitioned the United Nations to declare June 20 as 'World Traitors Day' to mark the day when 40 legislators from Shiv Sena, including the current Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and split the Shiv Sena into two factions.

Also Read | Sikh Gurdwaras Bill 2023: Punjab Assembly Passes Bill to Ensure Free Telecast of Gurbani From Golden Temple.

"Pls declare 27 July as "TRAITOR DAY". One of the biggest traitors ever seen or experienced was born on this day. He backstabbed his own father who was one of the greatest in the history of Maharashtra as well as India," BJP MLA Rane said in his tweet.

He also alleged Thackeray for backstabbing his own religion and a close friend like the Bharatiya Janata Party to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Model Lin Laishram and Actor Bijou Thaangjam Question Bollywood's Silence on Their Home State (View Pics).

"He backstabbed his own religion n a close friend like the BJP for his own dirty ambitions to become the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He has backstabbed Marathi Manus n earned crs of money thru corruption," Rane further said in his tweet.

"So I am appealing to declare 27th July as Traitors Day as one of the biggest traitor history has ever seen was born on this day. So the world remembers him and curses him every single day," he further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)