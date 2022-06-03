New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) The highly decomposed body of an unidentified man was found hanging from a tree in forest area of the Jawaharlal Nehru University here on Friday evening, police said.

The police were informed about the body around 6.30 pm, they said.

Police visited the spot and found a body, in a highly decomposed state hanging from a tree in the jungle area. The victim appears to be in the 40-45 age group, a senior police officer said.

The crime and forensic teams have been called to the spot for examination. The body is yet to be identified. An inquest proceeding has been initiated, police said.

