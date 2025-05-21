Rishikesh, May 21 (PTI) The decomposed carcasses of two tiger cubs were found in the Kalagarh range of the Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand, officials said on Wednesday.

The cubs were six months old.

According to the officials, forest staff found the carcasses on either side of a water body while patrolling on Tuesday and they informed their seniors.

After this, Deputy Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve Rahul Mishra reached the spot and initiated the process of collecting samples according to the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines, the officials said.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola said it appears that the cubs were killed by a tiger that came to the area. This is a natural tendency among tigers.

