Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 8 (PTI) Police in Bundi will set up dedicated help desks at police stations for the families of defence personnel from the district so that they have a little less to worry about when they are posted away from home.

The Veer Help Desks at 18 police stations in the Rajasthan district will serve the families of those in the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and paramilitary organisation, besides ex-servicemen.

Families of police personnel from the Bundi who happened to be posted in other districts will also get help, officials said.

Soldiers posted in far-flug areas often worry about developments at home like encroachment of their land at home and threats to their families, Bundi SP Jai Yadav said.

"With the spirit of 'you (the soldier) take care of the boarders, we (Bundi police) would take care of your families at home', the Veer Help Desk has been set up to sort out police-related grievances and complaints of the families of serving and ex-serving armed and paramilitary personnel," he told PTI.

He said one Veer Help Desk will be inaugurated at the district SP office on Saturday in the presence of officials from Sanik welfare board, former army men and families of armed forces on Saturday.

An assistant sub-inspector and two constables will be deputed at the Help Desk, he said.

Veer Help Desk would be opened at each of the 18 police stations of the district, where a head constable and a constable are to be deputed, he said.

A separate register would be maintained to record the complaints at Veer Help Desk, he said, adding, all fair and justified complaints would be sorted out within seven days.

The families can also file online complaint at the mail ID and mobiles number issued by the district police, he said.

The help desk would also work for the families of police personnel who are away on duty in other districts, he added.

"It is a wonderful and positive initiative and in the interest of uniform. The families at priority would be able to get police protection and assistant in times of crises," said Col S K Panjabi of the Kota district Sanik welfare board.

He said he would write to the director of the board to recommend setting up of Veer Help Desk in others districts too.

According to district Sanik welfare board, there are around 1,500 retired army personnel in Bundi district, the maximum 900 in Hindoli area.

A large number of people from Bundi, Hindoli, Keshoraipatan, Indergarh, Nainwa areas of the district are still serving in armed and paramilitary forces, according to the board.

