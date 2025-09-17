Kachchh (Gujarat) [India], September 17 (ANI): Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, Sushil Kumar Singh, wished Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday and lauded his leadership for taking the nation forward.

Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, he said that PM Modi wants to take the Deendayal Port Authority to the global map.

"It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday today. He is guiding us and taking our country forward on the path of development. Our country is moving forward with the vision of PM Modi. We want to take Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) Kandla to the global map," he said.

The DPA chairman added that the port authority has organised a health checkup camp and cleanliness drive in Gandhidham in Gujarat's Kachchh to mark the occasion.

He said, "We have organised a health checkup camp and cleanliness drive here on this occasion."

DPA Kandla shared an X post and wrote, "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji a birthday filled with good health, happiness & renewed energy. A visionary leader driving India's progress and strengthening its presence on the global stage. May you continue to inspire and guide the nation toward greater heights."

Even the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is carrying out a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday. The party is organising blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government during the campaign.

Wishes and messages for PM Modi have poured in from across the country.

Among those extending their greetings were RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka, who lauded the Prime Minister's vision and leadership.

"Prime Minister, heartiest birthday wishes to you. You have given the country and its citizens a new respect, a new prestige, a new direction, and a new honour. No amount of praise is enough for you. Your policies have been groundbreaking. Your vision is something we have never seen before in this country. All I can say is, long live Modi ji," Goenka said. (ANI)

