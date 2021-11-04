Hyderabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Deepavali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with great fervour and gaiety across Telangana on Thursday in contrast to somewhat low-key celebrations last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Devotees visited temples and offered prayers at homes on the occasion.

Earthen and electric lamps dotted houses and people exchanged sweets and gifts. Bursting of firecrackers began since evening.

People thronged market places, and commercial establishments in the city witnessed improved business since the last few days compared to last year.

The festival celebrations were somewhat subdued last year in view of the pandemic.

Telangana witnessed a steady decline in COVID-19 cases since April and May this year when the second wave was at its peak.

On Thursday, the state reported 106 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,72,052. The death toll rose to 3,961 with one more fatality.

