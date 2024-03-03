New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) External Affair Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said it was deeply moving that a million Thai devotees have paid their respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha, currently displayed in Thailand as part of an exposition that began on February 22.

In a post on X, he also shared a few images of the special pavilion in which the relics were displayed in Bangkok, as part of the first leg of the 26-day exposition.

Some of the holy relics of Lord Buddha along with those of his disciples Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, preserved in India, had reached Bangkok on February 22.

These relics, revered by Buddhist followers around the world, were ferried in a special Indian Air Force, befitting the status as a 'State Guest'.

"Deeply moved to see a million Thai devotees pay respects to the Buddhist Holy Relics which travelled from India. Our shared heritage and culture is a bridge that creates a special bond. Thank @MinOfCultureGoI, @IndiainThailand & @IbcWorldOrg for their efforts," Jaishankar posted on X.

This is the first time that the holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples have been showcased together, the Union Culture Ministry earlier said.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok also posted some aerial images of the pavilion surrounded by a sea of humanity.

"Sun sets on the final day of the exposition of holy relics of Lord Buddha and his disciples in Sanam Luang, Bangkok. Thousands of devotees gather to pay homage to the sacred relics from India. #GangaMekongHolyRelicsDhammayatra. @MEAIndia @MinOfCultureGoI @IbcWorldOrg @PMOIndia," it posted.

The holy relics will be displayed in a special pavilion in Bangkok from February 22 to March 3, the Culture Ministry had announced earlier in New Delhi.

The four Holy Piparahwa Relics of Lord Buddha and his Two Disciples, Arahata Sariputra, and Arahata Maudgalyayana were enshrined on February 23 for public veneration at the specially built mandapam at Sanam Luang pavilion.

According to the schedule, these holy relics will be displayed at Ho Kum Luang, Royal Rujapruek, Chiang Mai, from March 4 to 8, Wat Maha Wanaram, Ubon Ratchathani, from March 9 to 13 and Wat MahaThat, Aoluek, Krabi, from March 14 to 18.

The holy relics will be escorted back on March 19 from Thailand to their respective homes, concluding a historic and spiritually enriching exposition in Thailand, the culture ministry said.

